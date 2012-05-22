Spain sees no need to tap aid for banks-Germany

BERLIN, May 22 (Reuters) - Spanish government officials have said repeatedly that they see no need to apply for international aid to recapitalise the country’s ailing banks, a senior German government official said on Tuesday.

“So far all Spanish government representatives on all levels tell us that they don’t want to apply (for aid from the euro zone rescue fund) and that from their point of view it’s not necessary,” said the official, who requested anonymity, in response to a question at a German briefing.