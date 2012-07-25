FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Berlin not urging Spain to seek full bailout-German govt
July 25, 2012

Berlin not urging Spain to seek full bailout-German govt

BERLIN, July 25 (Reuters) - Germany has not urged Spain to seek a full sovereign bailout, a spokesman for the finance ministry said on Wednesday, dismissing a report that the German finance minister had made such a request during his meeting with the Spanish finance minister in Berlin a day before.

Asked about the report, finance ministry spokesman Johannes Blankenheim said: “That’s absurd and not up for debate.”

The German government does not believe the euro zone “is on the brink of disaster”, a government spokesman added during a regular press conference in Berlin.

