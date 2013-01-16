FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel aide tell Spain Europe must cut debt to grow
January 16, 2013 / 12:50 PM / 5 years ago

Merkel aide tell Spain Europe must cut debt to grow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 16 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman said on Wednesday Europe would not see economic growth unless it reduced its debt, dismissing a call from Spain’s prime minister for strong euro zone economies like Germany to do more to boost growth.

Asked about comments from Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in an interview with the Financial Times, Steffen Seibert told reporters that there was broad agreement between European leaders, including Rajoy.

“We have two problems in Europe - excessive debt in the long term and insufficient competitiveness. We have a common goal - sustainable growth and the creation of jobs, especially for young people. We will not achieve these goals if we do not tackle our fundamental problems,” he said. (Reporting by Sarah Marsh; writing by Madeline Chambers)

