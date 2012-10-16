German lawmaker says "overinterpreted" on Spain credit line

BERLIN, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A senior German lawmaker said on Tuesday that a media report on the Spanish government applying for a precautionary credit line had “overinterpreted” comments he made on the issue and that he had not been referring to Spain.

Norbert Barthle, budget spokesman for Chancellor Angela Merkel’s centre-right Christian Democrats (CDU), said he had only been making the general point that a precautionary credit line was one of a number of options available under the euro zone’s new bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM).

Earlier, a Bloomberg report, citing Barthle, said Germany was open to Spain receiving a precautionary credit line from the ESM. The report pushed the euro higher and drove down German Bund futures.