Merkel tells Spain's Rajoy has full trust in his govt

BERLIN, Feb 4 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel told Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Monday she had full confidence in his government’s ability to push through reforms needed to overcome his country’s economic crisis.

“We have a relation of full trust in the Spanish government... I have the impression that the whole Spanish government is working to drive down unemployment, to push through structural reforms,” Merkel told a joint news conference with Rajoy.

Merkel made her comment after being asked whether a corruption scandal in Spain had hurt German confidence in Rajoy’s leadership. (Reporting by Thorsten Severin, writing by Gareth Jones)