FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Merkel tells Spain's Rajoy she has full trust in his govt
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 4, 2013 / 4:00 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Merkel tells Spain's Rajoy she has full trust in his govt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Angela Merkel told Spain’s prime minister on Monday she had full confidence in his government’s ability to push through reforms, brushing aside a growing corruption scandal in Spain which has prompted calls for Mariano Rajoy’s resignation.

The scandal has hit just as 57-year-old Rajoy, who had a reputation for being boring but clean, appeared to make some headway in tackling the country’s deep financial crisis.

“We have a relation of full trust in the Spanish government,” Merkel told a joint news conference with Rajoy in Berlin, adding she believed Madrid was fully focused on driving down unemployment and pushing through structural reforms

“I am convinced that the Spanish government and Mariano Rajoy as prime minister will be able to sort out these problems and the German government will support them with all of its powers.”

Rajoy repeated his assertion made over the weekend that he not done anything wrong.

Media reports allege the former treasurers of his People’s Party operated a slush fund with donations from construction industry executives that were then doled out to Rajoy and other party leaders.

“The things I‘m accused of are false. I still have same desire, force, courage and determination... to overcome one of the most difficult situations Spain has gone through in 30 years,” he said, in response to a question over whether he still had the moral standing to lead the country.

The Spanish leader has said he welcomed an investigation into the affair and would publish his tax declarations on the internet.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.