Germany says aid decision up to Spain
#Market News
June 8, 2012 / 10:16 AM / 5 years ago

Germany says aid decision up to Spain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 8 (Reuters) - A German government spokesman declined to comment on Friday on whether Spain would request European aid this weekend for its ailing banks but reiterated Berlin’s stance that euro zone instruments already exist to provide help if needed.

Earlier on Friday, Reuters reported that finance ministers of the 17-nation euro zone would hold a conference call on Saturday to discuss a Spanish request for an aid package for the banks amid worsening market turmoil.

“It is the decision of the Spanish government alone whether it seeks financial help... The euro zone instruments are in place (to help if required),” government spokesman Steffen Seibert told a news conference, declining to comment on the report.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
