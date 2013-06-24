FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German telecom regulator wants to auction GSM spectrum from 2014
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
June 24, 2013 / 1:55 PM / in 4 years

German telecom regulator wants to auction GSM spectrum from 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 24 (Reuters) - The German telecoms regulator wants an early auction of mobile spectrum, expiring end-2016, to make sure demand for growing wireless telecom services is being met, it said on Monday.

In a document published on its website the regulator said it was planning to start the auction process for the 900 MHz and 1,800 MHz frequencies, currently used to handle voice calls, from 2014.

Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone Germany, KPN and Telefonica Deutschland had asked the regulator for an extension of the 900 MHz and 1,800 MHz licenses until 2018 or later.

All argued that a potentially expensive auction should be delayed because they needed financial firepower for investments in the roll-out of super-fast mobile networks, known as 4G or LTE.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.