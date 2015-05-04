FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merkel defends German intelligence cooperation with NSA
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Apple
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 4, 2015 / 12:45 PM / 2 years ago

Merkel defends German intelligence cooperation with NSA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 4 (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel defended Germany’s BND intelligence agency against accusations that it violated laws by helping the United States spy on officials and firms in Europe and said her office would cooperate fully with a parliamentary investigation.

In her first public comments on the matter, Merkel said she still believed that it was not acceptable for friendly nations to spy on each other -- a reference to her dismay in 2013 over reports the NSA had been tapping her cell phone.

“But on the other hand intelligence agencies are working to ensure the public’s safety and the German government will do everything it can to ensure that it can carry out its job,” Merkel said.

“And this ability to carry out its duties in the face of international terrorism threats is done in cooperation with other intelligence agencies -- and that includes first and foremost the NSA.”

Reporting by Noah Barkin and Andreas Rinke; Writing by Erik Kirschbaum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.