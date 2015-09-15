Germany plans to widen venture capital grants - government paper

BERLIN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Germany is planning to widen the scope for innovative young companies to tap venture capital subsidies it offers from next year, according to a government paper seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Under the plan, the government will pay a grant of 20 percent on investments in venture capital of up to 500,000 euros ($563,700) a year. That would double the threshold from 250,000 euros a year now.

“Germany needs a new founding epoch,” read the paper on venture capital, which was the joint work of the economy and finance ministries.

The paper also includes plans for exemption from a tax on gains from the sale of minority shareholdings for so-called business angels who invest in young companies.

German start-ups struggle to raise funds when compared with their U.S. peers due to a shortage of venture capital.

Investment in German start-ups more than doubled to $1.7 billion last year, but this was still a pittance compared with the $49.4 billion attracted by U.S.-based start-ups.

The cabinet is due to back the paper when it meets on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.8870 euros) (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Paul Carrel)