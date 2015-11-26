FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German watchdog raids offices in stainless steel probe
November 26, 2015 / 3:51 PM / 2 years ago

German watchdog raids offices in stainless steel probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Germany’s anti-trust authority said on Thursday it had searched several offices and homes as part of an investigation of companies that make and sell stainless steel.

The Federal Cartel Office declined to name any of the targets of the investigation.

Switzerland’s Schmolz + Bickenbach said earlier the German Federal Cartel Office had inspected its German subsidiary Deutsche Edelstahlwerke GmbH (DEW) in connection with a probe into possible fixing of alloy surcharges. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

