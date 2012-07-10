German steelmakers say 2012 output may miss forecast

FRANKFURT, July 10 (Reuters) - German steelmakers may lower their forecast for crude steel production this year after output fell 5.7 percent to 21.9 million tonnes in the first half on the back of shrinking manufacturing activity in Europe.

“Against the background of cautious development of new orders, existing economic uncertainties and the lingering euro zone crisis, we see downside risks to our forecast for 44.0 million tonnes in 2012 made at the start of this year,” steel association Wirtschaftsvereinigung Stahl said on Tuesday.

It said it would issue a new forecast after the summer break, if necessary.

German crude steel output, a broad indicator of health in the manufacturing and construction industries, totalled 44.3 million tonnes last year. Big companies include Salzgitter and ThyssenKrupp.

Production for June dropped 4 percent year-on-year, with the association saying the 3.73 million tonnes forged represented a three-month high.