German steel demand to rise 3 pct in 2014 - industry group
October 8, 2013 / 7:20 AM / in 4 years

German steel demand to rise 3 pct in 2014 - industry group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The German Steel Federation expects steel demand in Europe’s biggest economy to return to growth in 2014 as customers continue to restock depleted inventories, it said on Tuesday.

Steel demand will increase by 3 percent after an expected decline on 1.6 percent this year, the group, which represents steelmakers such as ThyssenKrupp and Salzgitter in Germany, said in a statement .

The group’s outlook is factored into global market forecasts published by the World Steel Association on Monday. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)

