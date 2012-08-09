UPDATE 1-German steel group says order decline has bottomed

* Says inventories have fallen to low levels

* Says Q2 new orders down 12 percent vs Q1

* Soft euro boosted orders from outside Europe (Adds quotes, background)

By Marilyn Gerlach

FRANKFURT, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The German Steel Federation said it believed the decline in new orders for flat steel products had reached a bottom but warned the euro zone would have to resolve its debt crisis before any long-term recovery could take place.

The group, which represents steelmakers in Europe’s biggest economy, said on Thursday inventory levels for flat steel products had fallen to low levels and should not decline any further.

New orders started falling in February and have stabilised since June.

“A further significant decline in new orders is therefore not expected at this point. A sustainable recovery of the steel industry, however, assumes that politicians create a climate of confidence in resolving the euro zone debt crisis,” the German Steel Federation said.

Flat steel, used mainly by carmakers and high-end plant machine engineers, comprises the bulk of products manufactured in Germany, the biggest steel-making country in the region.

Analysts have said a re-stocking among dealers and processors should start, given that inventory stocks are now nearly depleted, but also warned this would be short-lived because of the poor economic climate.

German steel distributor Kloeckner & Co warned on Wednesday that 2012 profits would fall short of its expectations and said it was cutting 1,300 jobs, almost double an original target, due to a sharper-than-anticipated slowdown in Europe’s economy.

ThyssenKrupp, Germany’s biggest steelmaker, is due to publish results of its third quarter to June on Friday. A Reuters poll foresaw an 86 percent drop in its main profit line due to shrinking demand at Steel Europe and a loss at Steel America.

NEW ORDERS DOWN

New orders at ThyssenKrupp, which mostly makes premium flat steel products, are forecast to fall by 16 percent year-on-year to 10.89 billion euros ($13.5 billion).

The German Steel Federation said new orders of all its members eased by 1 percent in the second quarter compared with the year-earlier period and by 12 percent when compared with the first quarter.

“The reason for the deterioration is particularly due to the renewed escalation of the euro crisis,” it said.

“Due to the existing uncertainties, investment plans are being set aside and inventory levels among dealers and processors are being reduced.”

It said new orders from within Germany fell by 12 percent and from the 27 nations comprising the European Union at an even steeper rate of 18 percent.

But thanks to a soft euro, which made products produced in the region cheaper than those quoted in dollar terms, the orders from non-European countries rose by 9 percent.

It said German crude steel output declined by 2.1 percent to 3.6 million tonnes in July, bringing the overall output in the first seven months of the year to 25.5 million tonnes, down 5 percent.