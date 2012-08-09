FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Basic Materials
August 9, 2012 / 8:26 AM / in 5 years

German steel sector group sees end to drop in orders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The German Steel Federation said on Thursday it does not expect a further decline in new orders for flat steel products after a 12 percent slide in the second quarter compared with the first quarter of this year.

But it said a sustainable recovery in the steel sector requires governments to create a climate of confidence that euro zone sovereign debt crisis can be resolved.

It said the year-on-year decline in new orders for flat steel products was 1 percent in the second quarter. (Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach)

