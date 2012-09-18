FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German steel body cuts crude steel output forecast
#Basic Materials
September 18, 2012 / 9:01 AM / 5 years ago

German steel body cuts crude steel output forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Germany’s steel industry association cut its forecast for 2012 crude steel output in the country as the euro zone debt crisis hurt demand for steel products.

It said on Tuesday it now saw steel output falling 4 percent to about 42.5 million tonnes, compared with a previous forecast for 44.0 million tonnes. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Dan Lalor) (maria.sheahan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1286; Reuters Messaging: maria.sheahan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

