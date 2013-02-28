FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German cartel office raids ThyssenKrupp steel unit
February 28, 2013 / 4:21 PM / 5 years ago

German cartel office raids ThyssenKrupp steel unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Germany’s Federal Cartel Office searched the offices of ThyssenKrupp’s Steel Europe unit in Duisburg, the industrial company said on Thursday.

“According to the search warrant, the matter involves alleged anticompetitive agreements between market participants relating to specific steel supplies to the automotive industry in Germany,” ThyssenKrupp said in a statement.

The company said it would actively support authorities with the investigation and would take “rigorous action” if allegations are substantiated. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)

