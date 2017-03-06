FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German union calls for strikes in steel sector over pay dispute
#Basic Materials
March 6, 2017 / 3:05 PM / 5 months ago

German union calls for strikes in steel sector over pay dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany, March 6 (Reuters) - German union IG Metall on Monday rejected the steel sector employers' offer for a wage increase of 1.3 pct and called for labour strikes in the steel industry in northwest Germany on Tuesday.

"An offer that is below the inflation rate and leads to a drop in real wages is out of the question and not negotiable," IG Metall chief negotiator Knut Giesler said.

IG Metall in January demanded a 4.5 percent wage rise for the 72,000 steelworkers in northwest Germany, where the vast majority of the country's industry is concentrated.

Under the last deal, which ran out at the end of February, steelworkers got 2.3 percent more pay from January 2016. (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

