German stocks - Factors to watch on March 15

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 15 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

UTILITIES

E.ON indicated 0.3 percent lower

RWE indicated 0.3 percent higher

EnBW up 3.6 percent in early Frankfurt trade

Power firms go to Germany’s highest court to make their case for 19 billion euros ($21 billion) in damages for the forced shutdown of their nuclear plants in a case that pits the country’s struggling energy industry against the government.

First day of two-day hearing. To start at 0900 GMT.

BASF

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

BASF and Dutch company Avantium are to form JV for production and marketing of furandicarboxylic acid (FDCA), as well as marketing of polyethylenefuranoate (PEF), they said on Tuesday.

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The lender expects its new IT platform “Group Finance Architecture” to trim costs by a double-digit million euro amount annually starting next year, CFO Stephan Engels told the Boersen Zeitung newspaper.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The telecoms group priced a 3-part 4.5 billion euro bond and said the order book was four times oversubscribed.

Separately, union Verdi has called on workers in customer service centres in Stuttgart and Heilbronn to strike as it pressures management in pay talks. More strikes will follow, the union said on Tuesday.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 2.1 percent lower

Almost 300 institutional investors in Volkswagen have filed a multi-billion euro suit against the carmaker for what they see as breaches of its capital markets duty in the emissions scandal, the law firm representing them said.

PROSIEBENSAT.1

Indicated unchanged

Annual report due. The broadcaster already published preliminary results on Feb. 25, with full-year recurring EBITDA from continuing operations rising 9 percent.

AMADEUS FIRE

Indicated 1.2 percent lower

The staffing company plans to pay a dividend of 3.53 euros per share. It already published preliminary results and 2016 forecasts on Feb. 11.

SCHAEFFLER

No indication available

The automotive supplier said it would pay a special dividend of 0.15 euros per share in addition to its dividend of 0.35 euros per share for 2015.

SIXT

Indicated 4.7 percent higher

Net profit rose by 16.5 percent to 128 million euros in 2015 with the dividend payout ratio rising to 63 percent from 53 percent prior year.

WACKER NEUSON

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

Q4 results due.

ZEAL NETWORK SE

No indication available

The company reported preliminary 2015 net profit of 1.3 million euros, down from 5.3 million a year earlier and reiterated its dividend policy of paying at least 2.80 euros per share.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

HANNOVER RE - Goldman Sachs raises to “neutral” from “sell”, removes from Pan-Europe Sell List

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq unchanged at close.

Nikkei closes -0.7 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.

