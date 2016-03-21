German stocks - Factors to watch on March 21

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, March 21 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0710 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
Monsanto Co, the world’s largest seed producer, has approached Bayer to express interest in its crop science unit, including a potential acquisition worth more than $30 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. Bayer currently has no plans to actively pursue a sale of its crop science division, the sources added.
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Some London Stock Exchange Group shareholders are seeking more money in the exchange’s planned tie-up with Deutsche Boerse and questioning whether it could be derailed by anti-trust concerns, Bloomberg reported on Friday citing sources.
Indicated 1 percent lower
Volkswagen’s VW brand chief and its head of procurement were told in an internal meeting on Aug. 24, 2015 that the German carmaker could face potential penalties of more than $20 billion for the use of illegal software in its vehicles, weekly Der Spiegel reported on Friday.
Separately, offers by U.S. union United Auto Workers to help VW in its talks with the EPA, have gone unanswered, UAW secretary-treasurer Gary Casteel told Welt am Sonntag.
Also, Lower Saxony Premier Stephan Weil reiterated that he sees “no reason” to consider a change in management at VW, according to Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
Up 0.2 percent in early Frankfurt trade
Private equity firm KKR has agreed to buy Airbus Group’s defence electronics business for 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion), the European aerospace group said on Friday.
Up 0.2 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The broadcaster is buying online advertising company Smartclip for almost 47 million euros, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, saying a deal would be announced on Monday.
Up 0.7 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The insurer raised its 2016 net profit aim to around 750 million euros after beating its own 2015 targets and lifting its dividend to 1.30 euros a shares.
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
Full 2015 results. The wind turbine maker reported preliminary results on Feb. 26, posting earnings before interest and tax of 126 million euros.
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The German online professional network is keeping a strategically high cash reserve - which stood at 78 million euros at end-2015 - to support its growth plans via acquisitions, CFO Ingo Chu told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview published Saturday.
Indicated 3.9 percent higher
The cable company doubled its fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA to 52 million euros after consolidating Primacom and Pepcom.
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The company agreed to pay Deutsche Bahn a medium double-digit million euro sum to settle damages claims after Germany’s anti-trust regulator closed its investigation into price-fixing by rail supplier, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported.
Up 3 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade
2015 results due.
IN: WASHTEC, WUESTENROT & WUERTTEMBERGISCHE , HAPAG LLOYD, KLOECKNER & CO, ELRINGKLINGER
OUT: ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT, MLP, SIXT LEASING, HORNBACH BAUMARKT, SCHALTBAU
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
PORSCHE SE - Exane BNP Paribas raises the stock to “outperform” from “neutral”, lifts target price to 58 euros
Dow Jones +0.7 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at close.
Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks +2.2 pct.
No economic data scheduled.
The finance ministry said on Monday that the German economy started 2016 in good shape thanks to industrial output gaining traction and domestic demand providing support as consumers in Europe’s largest economy benefit from a stable labour market.
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8877 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Victoria Bryan)