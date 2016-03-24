FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German stocks - Factors to watch on March 24
March 24, 2016 / 6:05 AM / a year ago

German stocks - Factors to watch on March 24

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 24 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index
 looked set to open 0.6 percent lower on Thursday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0716 GMT.
    The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
        
    VOLKSWAGEN 
    Indicated 0.6 percent lower
    Two sources told Reuters that Volkswagen was not expected to
unveil an agreement Thursday with U.S. regulators at a federal
court hearing in California on how to address excess emissions
in 580,000 diesel vehicles.    
    German news agency DPA said VW's lawyer Robert Giuffra had
asked a judge to extend its deadline in a dispute over
electronic data by 14 days.
    Separately, a spokesman for VW said the carmaker will recall
177,000 Passat cars built in 2014 and 2015 due to a technical
glitch that could cause engines outage.
    German paper Bild, citing financial sources, reported that
plans by Volkswagen to issue a bond by late June have met with
lukewarm investor interest amid the emissions scandal, German
paper Bild reported on Wednesday.
    
    CONTINENTAL 
    Indicated 0.3 percent lower
    Annual report due. The automotive supplier already published
preliminary results on March 3 and raised its dividend.
 
    
    LUFTHANSA 
    Indicated 0.2 percent lower
    Lufthansa and Austrian Airlines will cancel their flights to
Brussels until the end of Monday, March 28, a spokesman said
late-Wednesday. 
    Including previous cancellations, 156 flights from Frankfurt
and Munich to Brussels were affected and 12,300 passengers. From
Thursday, Lufthansa will start a daily bus shuttle between
Frankfurt and Brussels.
    Also, Lufthansa and its two main unions said they would
work together to improve flight safety, a year to the day after
last year's Germanwings crash.
    
    JUNGHEINRICH 
    Indicated 0.3 percent higher
    Analyst conference due. The company published its financial
results and held a news conference on Wednesday. 

    TAG IMMOBILIEN 
    Indicated 0.3 percent lower
    The real estate group published its annual report.
        
    CANCOM 
    Indicated 0.2 percent higher
    Q4 results due.
    
    DRILLISCH 
    Indicated 1.6 percent lower
    Drillisch reported a 24 percent rise in 2015 earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 105.6
million euros. 
    Separately, it said Chief Executive Paschalis Choulidis
would step down for personal reasons. 
    
    STRATEC BIOMEDICAL 
    Up 1.6 percent in early Frankfurt trade
    The company agreed to buy Hungary's Diatron MI Plc, a maker
of hematology applications, from private equity firm The
Riverside Company and said the acquisition would be earnings
accretive this year. 
    
    XING 
    Indicated 0.2 percent lower
    Annual report due. The business social network operator
reported preliminary results on Feb. 22. 
    
    ADLER REAL ESTATE 
    Indicated 2 percent higher
    The property group reported a rise in 2015 operating
earnings. 
    
    FERRATUM 
    Indicated 0.7 percent lower
    The group proposed a dividend of 0.10 euros per share for
2015. 
    
    KOENIG & BAUER 
    Indicated 0.4 percent lower
    The printing press maker said it would pay no dividend for
2015, saying its annual net profits had not offset retained
losses. 
    
    STEILMANN SE 
    No indication available
    The German apparel company said late on Wednesday it would
file for insolvency. 
        
    ANALYSTS' VIEWS
    HEIDELBERGCEMENT - UBS cuts to "neutral" from
"buy", raises target price to 76 euros from 72 euros
    RWE - RBC raises to "sector perform" from
"underperform", lifts target price to 12 euros
    FRAPORT - RBC cuts to "sector perform" from
"outperform", cuts target price to 55 euros from 65 euros
    
    OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS  
    Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.6 pct, Nasdaq
 -1.1 pct at close. 
    Nikkei -0.6 pct, Shanghai stocks -1.6 pct.
  
    
    GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
    Morale among German consumers dipped going into April, as
shoppers felt less upbeat about the future of Europe's largest
economy, a survey showed on Thursday. 
    German February import prices -0.6 pct m/m, -5.7 pct y/y.
 
    Real wages in Germany rose 2.4 percent last year compared to
2014, the strongest increase since 2008, the Statistics Office
said on Thursday, in a boost to private consumption which has
become the main driver of growth in Europe's biggest economy.
 
     
    
    EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH 
    DIARIES  
    REUTERS TOP NEWS 

 (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
