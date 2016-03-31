German stocks - Factors to watch on March 31

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 31 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0604 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Indicated unchanged

German insurer Allianz is looking to sell a $5 billion portfolio of life insurance policies in Italy, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

BANKS

Deutsche Bank indicated 0.3 percent higher

Commerzbank indicated 0.4 percent higher

Global banking regulators will avoid forcing banks to set aside money to cover the risk of higher interest rates, two people with direct knowledge of their deliberations said, easing concerns among some banks about the potentially high costs of holding government bonds and long-term loans.

Separately, a Deutsche Bank unit will pay more than $4 million to settle allegations that it failed to properly report data on millions of options trades, according to a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) document posted on Tuesday.

MERCK

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The company does not need further acquisitions to bolster its pharmaceutical business, outgoing Chief Executive Karl-Ludwig Kley told Handelsblatt daily.

COMPUGROUP MEDICAL

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Annual report due. The company published preliminary results on Feb. 4 and said it expected its margin to widen further this year.

NEMETSCHEK

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

The software maker said it expected its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to rise to between 77 million and 80 million euros ($87-91 million) this year.

RIB SOFTWARE

Down 2.4 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The software group said it expected its EBITDA to come to 20-25 million euros this year and proposed an unchanged dividend of 0.16 euros per share.

ADLER REAL ESTATE

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The real estate group said its Chief Executive Axel Harloff was resigning and would be replaced by Arndt Krienen.

BAYWA

Indicated 2 percent lower

The group said it expected its operating profit to improve slightly this year, on a significant gain in revenues.

BRAAS MONIER

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

Annual report due. The company reported preliminary results on March 2 and proposed a 33 percent hike in its annual dividend.

CAPITAL STAGE

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Annual report due. The company reported preliminary results on March 23, with its operating profit jumping by more than 60 percent.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

TALANX - Societe Generale raises to “buy” from “hold”, raises target price to 37.5 euros from 30.1 euros

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

BEIERSDORF - 0.70 eur/shr dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.5 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.7 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.3 pct.

Time: 6.06 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German February retail sales -0.4 pct m/m, +5.4 pct y/y. Had been seen +0.3 pct m/m, +2.2 pct y/y.

German March jobless data due at 0755 GMT. Seen -7,000 seasonally adjusted, unemployment rate seen flat at 6.2 pct.

Seasonally adusted ILO employment +50,000 in February.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8839 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Maria Sheahan)