German stocks - Factors to watch on March 31

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 31 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0604 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated unchanged
German insurer Allianz is looking to sell a $5 billion portfolio of life insurance policies in Italy, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Deutsche Bank indicated 0.3 percent higher
Commerzbank indicated 0.4 percent higher
Global banking regulators will avoid forcing banks to set aside money to cover the risk of higher interest rates, two people with direct knowledge of their deliberations said, easing concerns among some banks about the potentially high costs of holding government bonds and long-term loans.
Separately, a Deutsche Bank unit will pay more than $4 million to settle allegations that it failed to properly report data on millions of options trades, according to a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) document posted on Tuesday.
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The company does not need further acquisitions to bolster its pharmaceutical business, outgoing Chief Executive Karl-Ludwig Kley told Handelsblatt daily.
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Annual report due. The company published preliminary results on Feb. 4 and said it expected its margin to widen further this year.
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
The software maker said it expected its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to rise to between 77 million and 80 million euros ($87-91 million) this year.
Down 2.4 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The software group said it expected its EBITDA to come to 20-25 million euros this year and proposed an unchanged dividend of 0.16 euros per share.
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The real estate group said its Chief Executive Axel Harloff was resigning and would be replaced by Arndt Krienen.
Indicated 2 percent lower
The group said it expected its operating profit to improve slightly this year, on a significant gain in revenues.
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
Annual report due. The company reported preliminary results on March 2 and proposed a 33 percent hike in its annual dividend.
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Annual report due. The company reported preliminary results on March 23, with its operating profit jumping by more than 60 percent.
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
TALANX - Societe Generale raises to “buy” from “hold”, raises target price to 37.5 euros from 30.1 euros
BEIERSDORF - 0.70 eur/shr dividend proposed
Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.5 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.7 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.3 pct.
Time: 6.06 GMT.
German February retail sales -0.4 pct m/m, +5.4 pct y/y. Had been seen +0.3 pct m/m, +2.2 pct y/y.
German March jobless data due at 0755 GMT. Seen -7,000 seasonally adjusted, unemployment rate seen flat at 6.2 pct.
Seasonally adusted ILO employment +50,000 in February.
