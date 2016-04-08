FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German stocks - Factors to watch on April 8
April 8, 2016 / 5:00 AM / a year ago

German stocks - Factors to watch on April 8

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 8 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0640 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Pacific Investment Management Co’s Total Return fund posted cash withdrawals of about $900 million in March, leaving the once-world’s largest bond fund with assets of $88 billion.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

U.S. law firm Hagens Berman filed an amended class-action lawsuit on behalf of owners of Mercedes BlueTEC diesel cars saying those vehicles likely contained a “defeat device” used to cheat emissions testing. The suit was filed on behalf of owners of BlueTEC vehicles from 13 states in the district court of New Jersey.

EX-DIVIDEND

SARTORIUS - dividend 1.52 eur/shr

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

SLM SOLUTIONS - HSBC starts coverage with a “buy” rating, 30 euros target price.

FRAPORT - Nomura resumes coverage with a “buy” rating, target price 125 euros.

AXEL SPRINGER - JP Morgan raises to “overweight” from “neutral”, raises target price to 60 euros from 53 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1 pct, S&P 500 -1.2 pct, Nasdaq -1.5 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks -1.4 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German February trade balance at 19.8 bln, higher than the 18.5 bln euros forecast in a Reuters poll. Exports +1.3 pct and imports +0.4 pct.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Edward Taylor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
