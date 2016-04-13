German stocks - Factors to watch on April 13

FRANKFURT, April 13 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0603 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
Dimethoate, an insecticide widely used to protect crops such as cherries and made by companies including BASF, could be harmful to humans, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), which advises EU policymakers, said on Tuesday.
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
Lufthansa’s supervisory board is likely to decide in a meeting on April 27 to buy the 55 percent of Brussels Airlines it does not yet own, at a price that could be as high 250 million euros, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing no sources.
Indicated 1 percent higher
Germany’s second-largest utility warns of further cost cuts due to an ongoing decline in wholesale power prices, its deputy chief executive tells Handelsblatt.
Thyssenkrupp indicated 1.4 percent higher
Salzgitter indicated 0.3 percent higher
Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel are discussing the option of combining their European steel operations via a joint venture, German daily Rheinische Post reports, citing no sources. The paper also said that Tata was very interested in Thyssenkrupp’s Brazilian steel plant.
Also, German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said he would not favour a merger of the steel businesses of Thyssenkrupp and Salzgitter because it would cost German jobs and not solve the problem of inefficient steel plants abroad, according to an interview with Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung.
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
Volkswagen may make significant cuts to bonuses for senior managers, people familiar with the matter said, in an attempt to resolve an internal dispute over executive pay following the diesel emissions scandal at the German carmaker.
Indicated 1.8 percent higher
The group affirmed its full-year guidance after reporting first-quarter financial results that met expectations.
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The automotive supplier affirmed its guidance for a decline in full-year operating profit after reporting financial results for the first nine months of its fiscal year.
Unchanged in early Frankfurt trade
German insurer Talanx AG said it planned to cut 330 jobs, or one in three workers, at its sales unit HDI Vertriebs AG by 2020 as part of a restructuring of its German business.
Indicated unchanged
Germany’s second largest business software maker confirms its outlook for 2016 after first quarter revenue rises 9 percent at constant currencies to 206.2 million euros ($234.4 million).
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
Q4 analyst conference due. The company published its full fourth-quarter financial results on Tuesday.
AXEL SPRINGER - 1.80 eur/shr dividend proposed
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
ALLIANZ - JP Morgan cuts to “neutral” from “overweight”
SCHAEFFLER - HSBC resumes with “buy” rating, 18 euros price target
SARTORIUS - HSBC raises to “buy” from “hold”, lifts target price to 275 euros from 256 euros
Dow Jones +0.9 pct, S&P 500 +1.0 pct, Nasdaq +0.8 pct at close.
Nikkei +2.8 pct, Shanghai stocks +2.3 pct.
No economic data scheduled.
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8799 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Maria Sheahan)