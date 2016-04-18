German stocks - Factors to watch on April 18

FRANKFURT, April 18 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.1 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0630 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 1.5 percent lower
Scope Ratings has changed the outlook for Deutsche Bank’s long and short-term ratings to “negative” from “stable”.
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
A British vote to leave the European Union would not undermine the planned $30 billion merger between Deutsche Boerse and LSE Group, but could be a threat to any U.S. counter bidder, the German exchange operator said.
Indicated 1.3 percent lower
Siemens looks to have sealed the first big order for the construction of a power plant in Germany for four years, according to the Welt am Sonntag newspaper.
Indicated 1.4 percent lower
Volkswagen is offering bigger discounts to try to lure back customers after the automaker admitted to using software to allow diesel vehicles to cheat emissions tests, a German trade magazine reported on Saturday.
Germany’s regional consumer protection ministers want to introduce the possibility of U.S.-style class action cases against companies after the Volkswagen scandal, the head of the group of ministers, Johannes Remmel, told the Funke media group ahead of a meeting this week.
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
BMW : Goldman Sachs raises to “buy” from “sell”
Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at close.
Nikkei -3.4 pct, Shanghai stocks -1.3 pct.
Time: 6.20 GMT.
No economic data scheduled.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Emma Thomasson)