German stocks - Factors to watch on April 20

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 20 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0614 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Indicated down 0.1 pct

The Italian arm of Allianz will contribute 100 million euros to a fund being set up in Italy to support cash calls at weaker banks and buy bad debts from lenders, a source familiar with the matter said.

BASF

Indicated down 0.7 pct

BASF said it had agreed to acquire automotive refinish coatings assets of Guangdong Yinfan Chemistry to boost its business in China and Asia Pacific. Financial details were not disclosed.

BMW

Indicated down 0.6 pct

BMW has lost the core development team of its i3 and i8 electric vehicle line to Chinese Tencent-backed startup Future Mobility Corp., the Wall Street Journal reported.

SAP

Indicated up 0.8 pct

SAP said on Wednesday first-quarter profit after tax rose 9 percent to 763 million euros ($867 million) and it reiterated its full-year outlook, citing a strong order pipeline across its portfolio.

THYSSENKRUPP, SALZGITTER

Thyssenkrupp indicated down 0.9 pct, Salzgitter down 0.4 pct

The United States and seven other countries called late on Tuesday for urgent action to address global steel overcapacity, a day after China and other major steel producing countries failed to agree on measures to tackle an industry crisis.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated down 0.5 pct

Luxury division Audi created so-called defeat devices which cut emissions in 1999, years before parent VW used them to cheat diesel emissions tests, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Justice Department had told Volkswagen to refrain from publicly releasing results of its independent investigation into the cheating, potentially complicating its plans to release preliminary results of the probe and 2015 financial results this month.

AIRBUS

No indication available

Airbus is close to a deal to sell 37 current-generation A321 passenger jets to Delta Air Lines DAL.N, three people familiar with the matter said. Such a deal would be worth $4.3 billion at list prices. Airbus declined to comment. A Delta spokesman said “no decision has been made on any aircraft transaction.”

A growing backlog of Airbus undelivered passengers jets, stranded outside their factories due to supplier problems, is putting pressure on the planemaker’s cash generation for the start of the year, industry sources and analysts said.

ALSTRIA OFFICE

Indicated flat

The property group said it will lease 2,000 square metres of office space to a tenant in Dresden and generate an annual rent of 162,000 euros.

DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK

No indication available

The lender said it issued a 500 million-euro, 4-year bond, its second benchmark issuance within a week.

FIELMANN

Indicated down 3.8 pct

Fielmann reported a drop in first-quarter sales and profits but said it was confident for the rest of the year, with three additional shopping days in the second quarter.

SARTORIUS

Indicated up 0.2 pct

Sartorius confirmed its full-year outlook after double-digit growth in first-quarter sales and earnings.

CLERE AG

No indication available

A U.S. arbitration procedure to resolve a dispute with the sellers of Balda C. Brewer Inc. has ended with no impact on results, the company said.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

COMMERZBANK - 0.20 eur/shr dividend proposed

RWE - no dividend proposed for ordinary shares, 0.13 eur per preferred share

GEA - 0.80 eur/shr dividend proposed

RTL - 4.68 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

SALZGITTER - Jefferies raises to “buy”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.4 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks -3.8 pct.

Time: 5.25 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German March producer prices due at 0600 GMT. Seen +0.2 m/m, -2.9 y/y, a Reuters consensus forecast showed.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

