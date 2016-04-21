German stocks - Factors to watch on April 21

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 21 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0607 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ECB

ECB President Mario Draghi is likely to drive home the case for ultra-loose monetary policy on Thursday, hitting back after a barrage of criticism from German officials who dispute the bank’s recipe for tackling the euro zone’s economic malaise.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 3.8 percent higher

Volkswagen and U.S. officials have reached a framework deal under which the automaker would offer to buy back almost 500,000 diesel cars that used sophisticated software to evade U.S. emission rules, two people briefed on the matter said on Wednesday.

Separately, unions at Skoda Auto, the Czech unit of Volkswagen, approved on Wednesday an agreement with management on wage hikes for the next two years, the union chief said in a union newsletter.

BANKS

Commerzbank indicated 1.7 percent lower

Deutsche Bank indicated 0.3 percent lower

A U.S. banking regulator has ordered 13 foreign banks including Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank to provide information about their contact with Mossack Fonseca, the Panamanian law firm at the center in the Panama Papers scandal.

Separately, a shareholder has requested a vote at Deutsche Bank’s annual general meeting due on May 19 on whether to seek damages from Chairman Paul Achleitner and other board members in connection with an interest-rate rigging scandal, Handelsblatt daily reported.

BMW, DAIMLER

BMW indicated 0.5 percent higher

Daimler indicated 0.3 percent higher

The German carmakers have ended talks with Apple over a cooperation deal to develop an electric car, Handelsblatt reports, citing unnamed industry sources.

AAREAL BANK

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The lender said it appointed Christof Winkelmann to its management board.

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Australian unit Cimic reported a 5 percent rise in quarterly net profit and affirmed its guidance for 2016 net profit of A$520-A$580 million.

STEINHOFF

Up 0.6 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade

South Africa’s Steinhoff increases its offer for Darty Plc , Europe’s No.3 electrical goods retailer, to 742 million pounds ($1.07 billion). French retailer Fnac later made a counter bid.

ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING

Indicated 1.9 percent lower

The company reported a 47 percent decline in first-quarter pro-forma operating income.

MORPHOSYS

Indicated 11 percent lower

Morphosys said its partner Novartis had confirmed that a Phase 2b/3 study of bimagrumab had not met its primary endpoint.

ADO PROPERTIES

No indication available

The real estate group has launched a capital increase by around 10 percent.

AMADEUS FIRE

Indicated 1.4 percent lower

The temporary staffing agency reported a 6.8 percent decline in first-quarter earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) and affirmed guidance for EBITA to slide by 5-10 percent this year.

CAPITAL STAGE

Indicated 1.2 percent lower

The solar energy park operator announced plans to raise its capital by up to 9.6 percent.

DEUTZ

Indicated unchanged

The group reported that it swung to a first-quarter operating profit of 7.3 million euros and affirmed its forecast for a moderate increase in its EBIT margin this year.

ZOOPLUS

Indicated 2.3 percent higher

The online pet supplies retailer reported a 26 percent jump in first-quarter sales to 208 million euros, a tad below consensus for 211 million.

EX-DIVIDEND

COMMERZBANK - dividend 0.20 eur/shr

RWE - dividend 0.13 eur per preferred share

GEA - dividend 0.80 eur/shr

RTL - dividend 4.68 eur/shr

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

HUGO BOSS - RBC cuts to “underperform” from “sector perform”, cuts target price to 53 euros from 60 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.2 pct at close.

Nikkei +2.7 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.

Time: 6.10 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

The German economy is expected to have grown robustly in the first quarter led by private consumption and state spending, but the outlook for the rest of the year is less clear, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.6962 pounds) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Maria Sheahan)