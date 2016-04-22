German stocks - Factors to watch on April 22

FRANKFURT, April 22 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0618 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DAIMLER AG

Indicated 5.9 pct lower

Daimler said on Thursday that it will be conducting an internal investigation into the certification process related to exhaust emissions in the United States upon the request of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Separately, Daimler AG’s first-quarter operating profit fell 9 percent as launch costs for its new E-Class and currency headwinds weighed down results, even as sales in China, the world’s largest car market, reached a new record.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1.7 pct lower

Volkswagen said it has reached a framework agreement with class action plaintiffs in U.S. court proceedings on Thursday.

Separately, Britain said on Thursday all 37 car models it had tested exceeded the laboratory limits for polluting nitrogen oxides during real-world driving, but only Volkswagen had used so-called defeat devices to cheat tests.

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

No indication available

The group agreed to sell its passive tower infrastructure to Telxius, which is owned by Spanish parent Telefonica SA , for 587 million euros ($662.72 million), it said on Friday.

PUMA

Indicated 0.2 pct lower

Sales at Puma grew by 8.1 percent in the first quarter, parent Kering said.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

SCHAEFFLER AG - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.6 pct, S&P 500 -0.5 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at Thursday close.

Nikkei +1.2 pct at Friday’s close. Shanghai stocks -0.2 pct at 0618 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German April Flash Purchasing Managers’ Index due at 0730 GMT. April’s manufacturing Flash PMI seen up at 51.0, services Flash PMI up to 55.2.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

