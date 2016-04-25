German stocks - Factors to watch on April 25

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 25 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0600 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BMW

China’s auto market is normalising and the normalisation trend seen in the country’s auto market in 2015 will continue this year, Ian Robertson, BMW’s head of sales and marketing, said at the Beijing autoshow.

DAIMLER

Sales of Mercedes-Benz vehicles in China will moderate over the remainder of 2016, compared with a 39 percent year-on-year growth in the first quarter, the brand’s China head said on Monday.

DEUTSCHE BANK

A dispute has arisen on Deutsche Bank’s supervisory board over what some members view as the bank’s legal counsel’s over-zealous response to scandals it has been embroiled in, Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported.

Separately, Postbank, still a part of Deutsche, is considering putting in more automated processes to save on staff, according to a story due to run in Sueddeutsche Zeitung on Monday. It did not give any details of anticipated savings.

VOLKSWAGEN

VW brand chief executive Herbert Diess is confident that management and labour will solve a dispute over cost-cutting at the core autos division and signalled readiness on Sunday to meet some of workers’ demands.

The carmaker is optimistic that its positive sales trend from the two previous quarters will continue in China, the world’s biggest auto market, its China chief Jochem Heizmann said on Sunday.

COVESTRO

The chemicals company said adjusted core earnings gained 22 percent in the first quarter as cheaper raw materials outweighed a decline in prices of its transparent polycarbonate plastics and foam chemicals.

MTU

MTU Aero Engine is to expand its capacities to keep in step with expansion at its customer, the aircraft manufacturer Airbus , according to its chief executive, Rainer Winkler, interviewed by Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

WCM

The company reported 2015 net income of 57.7 million euros, up from 1.2 million in the previous year.

EX-DIVIDEND

SCHAEFFLER AG - dividend 0.50 euros/shr

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German April IFO index due at 0800 GMT. Business climate seen rising to 107.0, current conditions unchanged and expectations seen rising to 100.6.

ECB

The euro zone needs negative interest rates to avoid sliding into deflation, European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said in an Austrian newspaper interview over the weekend, defending the policy against widespread criticism in Germany.

