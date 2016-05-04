German stocks - Factors to watch on May 4

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 4 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0622 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ADIDAS

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

The sportswear firm said on Wednesday it had decided to seek a buyer for its main golf brand TaylorMade, which has been struggling as the sport loses popularity, helping it to focus on its core brands.

BEIERSDORF

Indicated 2.3 percent lower

The maker of Nivea skin cream, on Wednesday reported a unexpected 1.9 percent drop in first-quarter sales, citing negative exchange rate effects.

AUTOMAKERS

BMW indicated 0.5 percent higher

Daimler indicated 0.4 percent higher

Volkswagen indicated 0.1 percent higher

Carmakers published U.S. sales figures for April. BMW’s deliveries were down 7.4 percent, Volkswagen of America’s by 9.7 pct, and Mercedes-Benz USA’s up 0.2 percent.

CONTINENTAL AG

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Full Q1 results expected. The automotive supplier published preliminary figures last week and said it was targeting higher profit this year.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Seven of the world’s biggest banks, including Deutsche Bank, have agreed to pay $324 million to settle a private U.S. lawsuit accusing them of rigging an interest rate benchmark used in the $553 trillion derivatives market.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The exchange operator aims to keep its derivatives trading and settlement operations in Frankfurt after its planned $30 billion merger with LSE Group, its chief executive said.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Deutsche Telekom said its first-quarter core profit rose on the back of its ongoing success in the United States, which offset investments in its European networks.

HEIDELBERGCEMENT

Indicated 2.6 percent higher

Germany’s HeidelbergCement raised its profit guidance for 2016 after it got off to a better-than-expected start to the year, and said it expected to close its 6.7 billion euro takeover of Italcementi in the second half.

SIEMENS

Indicated 1.8 percent higher

The industrial group beat expectations for second-quarter profit as it accelerated a cost-cutting programme and lifted its savings target for the year on Wednesday.

EVONIK INDUSTRIES

Up 1 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The diversified chemicals maker on Wednesday reported a 13 percent drop in quarterly adjusted core earnings on lower prices for its poultry feed ingredients.

FRAPORT

Indicated 1.5 percent lower

The operator of Frankfurt airport said retail spending by passengers came under pressure in the first quarter as it reported lower than expected first quarter profit.

KUKA

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

The industrial robots maker affirmed its guidance after reporting first-quarter financial results.

It also won an order worth around 90 million euros from a European car manufacturer.

NORMA GROUP

Down 0.2 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The German automotive supplier confirmed its 2016 guidance for and on Wednesday posted first-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation at 40.1 million euros, up 2.2 percent.

COMPUGROUP MEDICAL

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The medical software company reported first-quarter EBITDA of 31.2 million euros, just above consensus for 30.4 million, and said it saw full-year EBITDA coming to 125-133 million.

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

Indicated 7.8 percent lower

Dialog Semiconductor on Wednesday reported a 58-percent drop in underlying operating profit as a result of ongoing softness in the smartphone market.

The company also announced a share buyback programme.

FREENET

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The telecom services provider stood by its guidance for higher profit and sales this year after first-quarter earnings rose on a growing customer base.

SUESS MICROTEC

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

The company confirmed guidance for annual sales of 170-180 mln as it reported Q1 order intake in line with expectations.

XING

Indicated 2.4 percent higher

The professional social network operator that were in line with expectations.

ELRINGKLINGER

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The company confirmed guidance for the current year after reporting Q1 sales and EBIT in line with expectations.

KLOECKNER & CO

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

Kloeckner & Co is exploring options for its traditional European steel-distribution business after reaching a level of profitability in the first quarter it described on Wednesday as “still unsatisfactory”.

RATIONAL

Indicated unchanged

The maker of appliances for commercial kitchens posted first-quarter earnings before taxes of 32.2 million euros, coming in below a Reuters poll among banks and brokerages, but nevertheless confirmed its 2016 guidance.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

ALLIANZ - 7.30 eur/shr dividend proposed

HEIDELBERGCEMENT - 1.30 eur/shr dividend proposed

DUERR AG - 1.85 eur/shr dividend proposed

FUCHS PETROLUB - 0.82 eur/shr dividend proposed

LEONI - 1.00 eur/shr dividend proposed

PUMA SE - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed

RATIONAL AG - 7.50 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

LINDE - dividend 3.45 euros/shr

COVESTRO - dividend 0.70 euros/shr

GRENKELEASING - dividend 1.50 euros/shr

ANALYSTS VIEWS

PROSIEBENSAT.1 - Kepler Cheuvreux cuts to “hold”, cuts target price to 48 euros

LPKF - HSBC cuts to “hold” from “buy”, cuts target price to 7 euros from 9.5 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.8 pct, S&P 500 -0.9 pct, Nasdaq -1.1 pct at close.

Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.

Time: 6.28 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German April Services and Final Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) due at 0755 GMT. Services PMI seen at 54.6 (54.6 in March), Final Composite seen at 53.8 (53.8 in March).

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8627 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer, Maria Sheahan, Tina Bellon and Victoria Bryan)