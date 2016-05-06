FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German stocks - Factors to watch on May 6
May 6, 2016

German stocks - Factors to watch on May 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 6 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0612 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

SAP

Indicated 0.5 pct higher

Apple Inc is taking another step into the corporate computing world by partnering with SAP to develop apps that run the German company’s widely used business software on smartphones and tablets, the two companies said on Thursday.

RHOEN-KLINIKUM

Indicated 2.4 pct higher

The company said its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 68 million euros ($77.52 million) in the first quarter, higher than the 51 million Thomson Reuters estimate.

ANALYSTS VIEWS:

STEINHOFF - Credit Suisse starts with “outperform”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at Thursday’s close.

Nikkei -0.3 pct at Friday’s close. Shanghai stocks -1.9 pct at 0602 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8772 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
