German stocks - Factors to watch on May 5

FRANKFURT, May 5 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent higher, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0621 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday, which is a public holiday, but stock markets are open:
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
The drugmaker said its regorafenib cancer treatment helped extend the lives of liver cancer sufferers according to the results of a Phase III clinical trial.
BMW Daimler Volkswagen
BMW indicated 0.3 percent higher
Daimler indicated 0.4 percent higher
VW indicated 0.4 percent higher
Japanese auto parts supplier Takata may have to expand its air bag recall, with affected vehicles worldwide seen doubling to 120 million, Nikkei reported. Earlier this year Mercedes, BMW and VW announced recalls of vehicles with Takata airbags.
ALLIANZ - dividend 7.30 eur/shr
HEIDELBERGCEMENT - dividend 1.30 eur/shr
DUERR AG - dividend 1.85 eur/shr
FUCHS PETROLUB - dividend 0.82 eur/shr
LEONI - dividend 1.00 eur/shr
PUMA SE - dividend 0.50 eur/shr
RATIONAL AG - dividend 7.50 eur/shr
Dow Jones -0.6 pct, S&P 500 -0.6 pct, Nasdaq -0.8 pct at close.
Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.
Time: 5.16 GMT.
No economic data scheduled.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Ludwig Burger)