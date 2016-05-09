German stocks - Factors to watch on May 9

FRANKFURT, May 9 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.8 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0622 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Sueddeutsche Zeitung said on Friday that the source of millions of documents leaked to the German newspaper from Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca had sent them a manifesto, saying his motivation was the “scale of injustices” the papers revealed.
Indicated up 1.4 pct
An internal investigation at Commerzbank has uncovered cases of an equity trading strategy known as “cum-ex” or “dividend stripping”, German daily Handelsblatt reported, citing financial sources.
Indicated up 1.1 pct
Deutsche Bank overdid IT outsourcing in the past, Chief Operating Officer Kim Hammonds told weekly paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.
Indicated up 2.1 pct
Activist investor TCI upped the pressure on loss-making German carmaker Volkswagen on Friday, demanding it overhaul its “excessive” executive pay scheme as part of a plan to boost profits and end years of “mismanagement”.
Up 0.6 pct in Frankfurt trading
Qatar Airways is reducing the frequency of more than a dozen regular routes from Doha because of hold-ups in the delivery of new planes from European manufacturer Airbus, an airline spokesperson said on Sunday.
Indicated up 0.8 pct
Q1 results due after market close.
Indicated down 6.9 pct
Brenntag reported a 27 percent drop in first-quarter net profit due to a massive devaluation of the Venezuelan bolivar.
Indicated down 2.5 pct
GEA’s first-quarter revenue dropped 6 percent on low intake of small, fast-turnaround orders in the first two months of the year.
Indicated up 3.1 pct
Grammer confirmed its full-year guidance after first-quarter operating EBIT more than doubled to 17 million euros.
Indicated up 1.1 pct
SAF Holland posted a flat operating result of 20 million euros and confirmed its full-year outlook.
CTS EVENTIM - 0.46 eur/shr dividend proposed
Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.6 pct, Shanghai stocks -2.7 pct.
Time: 5.14 GMT.
German March industrial orders up 1.9 pct versus expectation for a rise of 0.7 pct m/m.
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8760 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Georgina Prodhan)