German stocks - Factors to watch on May 9

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

PANAMA PAPERS

Sueddeutsche Zeitung said on Friday that the source of millions of documents leaked to the German newspaper from Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca had sent them a manifesto, saying his motivation was the “scale of injustices” the papers revealed.

COMMERZBANK

An internal investigation at Commerzbank has uncovered cases of an equity trading strategy known as “cum-ex” or “dividend stripping”, German daily Handelsblatt reported, citing financial sources.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank overdid IT outsourcing in the past, Chief Operating Officer Kim Hammonds told weekly paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

VOLKSWAGEN

Activist investor TCI upped the pressure on loss-making German carmaker Volkswagen on Friday, demanding it overhaul its “excessive” executive pay scheme as part of a plan to boost profits and end years of “mismanagement”.

AIRBUS

Qatar Airways is reducing the frequency of more than a dozen regular routes from Doha because of hold-ups in the delivery of new planes from European manufacturer Airbus, an airline spokesperson said on Sunday.

ALSTRIA OFFICE

Q1 results due after market close.

BRENNTAG

Brenntag reported a 27 percent drop in first-quarter net profit due to a massive devaluation of the Venezuelan bolivar.

GEA

GEA’s first-quarter revenue dropped 6 percent on low intake of small, fast-turnaround orders in the first two months of the year.

GRAMMER

Grammer confirmed its full-year guidance after first-quarter operating EBIT more than doubled to 17 million euros.

SAF HOLLAND

SAF Holland posted a flat operating result of 20 million euros and confirmed its full-year outlook.

