German stocks - Factors to watch on May 11

FRANKFURT, May 11 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0600 GMT.

ALLIANZ AG

Indicated unchanged

The insurer reported full Q1 results, having already published preliminary figures last week.

DEUTSCHE POST AG

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

Deutsche Post DHL Group said it was on track for its full year targets after reporting a 21 percent rise in profit in the first quarter, including a rise in earnings for its struggling freight division.

E.ON SE

Indicated 1.0 percent higher

E.ON EONGn.DE, Germany’s largest utility, reported am 8 percent rise in first-quarter core earnings on Wednesday, citing positive one-off effects of a price-cutting deal for gas purchases reached with Russian supplier Gazprom GAZP.MM in March.

The German utility has injected 1 billion euros ($1.14 billion) into its new power plant and energy trading spin-off named Uniper in the first three months of the two firms splitting their operations, the Handelsblatt daily reports.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Volkswagen investor Qatar will nominate former IT minister Hessa Al-Jaber to represent the emirate on VW’s supervisory board, a person familiar with the matter said, allowing the carmaker to fulfil legal quotas for women ahead of a key shareholder meeting.

AXEL SPRINGER SE

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

German publisher Axel Springer said on Wednesday first-quarter core profit rose 5 percent thanks to its online classified ads business.

BILFINGER SE

Indicated unchanged

Struggling German engineering services group Bilfinger’s output fell 5 percent in the first quarter as both its remaining businesses - plant engineering and building services - declined, it said on Wednesday.

Separately, two members of Bilfinger’s supervisory board have withdrawn their candidacies for re-election at short notice, the loss-making German engineering services group said on Tuesday, a day before its annual general meeting.

HOCHTIEF AG

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

German construction firm Hochtief said first-quarter orders jumped 31 percent, with growth in all regions including the Americas, where orders reached a record for a first quarter.

LANXESS

Indicated 2.4 percent higher

Lanxess, the world’s largest synthetic-rubber maker, lifted its guidance for underlying core earnings this year, ruling out a decline, as cost cuts and lower petrochemical raw material prices helped it raise its profit margins.

LEG IMMOBILIEN AG

No indication available

The German real estate company raised its 2016 outlook on strong first-quarter results.

LEONI AG

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Leoni’s first-quarter net profit was down 31 percent at 11.6 million euros.

METRO AG

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

German retailer Metro reported a pick up in sales in its home market on Wednesday, particularly at the cash and carry business which it plans to list separately from its consumer electronics chain.

MTU AERO ENGINES

Indicated 1.8 percent lower

The aircraft engine maker said it was issuing a 500 million euro convertible bond.

RTL GROUP SA

No indication available

European broadcaster RTL Group said on Wednesday its first-quarter core profit rose by 18 percent, helped by its German business as well as it production company FremantleMedia.

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Carl Zeiss Meditec sees an EBIT margin of 13-15 percent this year, after reporting second-quarter results.

JENOPTIK AG

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

Jenoptik confirmed its 2016 outlook after reporting 158.2 million euros in first-quarter sales.

SCOUT24

No indication available

Scout24 reported first-quarter net profits at 12.6 million euros.

BERTELSMANN

First-quarter results expected.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

DEUTSCHE BOERSE - 2.25 eur/shr dividend proposed

BILFINGER - no dividend proposed

HOCHTIEF AG - 2.00 eur/shr dividend proposed

K+S AG - 1.15 eur/shr dividend proposed

SYMRISE AG - 0.80 eur/shr dividend proposed

TALANX - 1.30 eur/shr dividend proposed

ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE - no dividend proposed

GRAMMER AG - 0.75 eur/shr dividend proposed

WASHTEC AG - 1.70 eur/shr dividend proposed

KSB AG - 5.50 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

HANNOVER RE - dividend 4.75 eur/shr

RHEINMETALL AG - dividend 1.10 eur/shr

TAKKT AG - dividend 0.50 eur/shr

ENBW ENERGIE - dividend 0.55 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.3 pct, S&P 500 +1.3 pct, Nasdaq +1.3 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.7 pct.

Time: 6.19 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8791 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson, Maria Sheahan and Tina Bellon)