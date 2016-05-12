German stocks - Factors to watch on May 12

FRANKFURT, May 12 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0621 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ADIDAS

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The German sportswear firm prematurely ended its partnership deal with English soccer side Chelsea, prompting it to raise its full-year profit forecast. Net income from continuing operations is seen increasing 25 percent to around 900 million euros in 2016.

RWE

Indicated 2.9 percent higher

Germany’s second-largest utility said its first-quarter operating profit rose 7 percent to 1.7 billion euros, beating consensus, citing an unusually high earnings contribution from its trading and gas midstream division.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

Volkswagen has used a base price of 112 euros to calculate a share price performance rise which allows managers to unfreeze bonuses withheld because of the company’s diesel emissions cheating scandal, The Financial Times reported.

VONOVIA SE

Up 2 percent in early Frankfurt trade

Germany’s biggest residential property company on Thursday raised its full-year guidance after its first-quarter core profit jumped 58 percent, beating analysts’ expectations for a 54 percent increase.

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Q1 results expected. Analysts in a Reuters poll expect the real estate group to post a slight 0.4 percent drop in first-quarter EBIT in a Reuters consensus poll. Poll:

DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG

Up 0.6 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The group reported first-quarter pretax profit of 45 million euros and reshuffled its management board.

DUERR AG

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The automotive supplier affirmed its 2016 guidance after reporting first-quarter operating profit that came in above consensus.

FRAPORT

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

Fraport said cargo volumes at Frankfurt airport rose 4.7 percent in April, the first growth seen this year, thanks to increased volumes from Asia, though passengers numbers dropped.

RHEINMETALL AG

Indicated 1.5 percent lower

The defence and automotive group’s order backlog reached a new high of 7.3 billion euros at the end of the first quarter as defence budgets showed signs of rising, the company said on Thursday.

STADA

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The generic drugmaker beat market expectations for quarterly adjusted earnings as it eked an increase in revenues from the embattled market for bulk purchase agreements with German medical insurers.

STROEER SE

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

The outdoor advertising group reported full first-quarter financial results, after raising its guidance for 2016 on April 28.

ZALANDO SE

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

Europe’s biggest dedicated online fashion retailer said on Thursday it had bought e-commerce software company Tradebyte as it reported first-quarter revenues and profit that missed analyst expectations.

DRILLISCH

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Drillisch expects a 40 percent increase in EBITDA for fiscal 2017, the company said on Wednesday.

GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

The software group affirmed its 2016 guidance as it posted a 6 percent rise in first-quarter EBITDA.

SMA SOLAR

Indicated 3.1 percent higher

Germany’s biggest solar group on Thursday swung to an operating profit in the first quarter, driven by sales of commercial solar installations.

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

Down 0.4 percent in early Frankfurt trade

Q1 financial report expected. In late April, the telecoms operator reported a core profit loss of 4.2 percent to 379 million euros, missing even most pessimistic expectation of 393 million euros in a Reuters poll.

HHLA

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The port logistics group said it believed volumes in the container segment had bottomed out, as it reported first-quarter financial results.

KOENIG & BAUER

Indicated down 0.4 percent

The printing press maker reported it swung to a first-quarter net profit of 1.6 million euros from a year-earlier loss.

SCHAEFFLER AG

Up 0.7 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The ball bearings maker affirmed its guidance after reporting a first-quarter operating profit margin of 12.6 percent.

SGL CARBON SE

Indicated 1.3 percent lower

The company affirmed its 2016 guidance after posting a slightly smaller than expected quarterly adjusted operating loss.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 1 percent higher

Germany’s second largest airline reported its first-quarter operating loss widened to 172.2 million euros from 160 million in the year-earlier period.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

ADIDAS AG - 1.60 eur/shr dividend proposed

BMW AG - 3.20 eur/shr dividend proposed

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - 0.80 eur/shr dividend proposed

SAP SE - 1.15 eur/shr dividend proposed

VONOVIA SE - 0.94 eur/shr dividend proposed

ALSTRIA OFFICE - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed

KION GROUP - 0.77 eur/shr dividend proposed

SILTRONIC AG - no dividend proposed

BIOTEST AG - 0.02 eur/shr dividend proposed

COMDIRECT BANK - 0.40 eur/shr dividend proposed

FREENET AG - 1.55 eur/shr dividend proposed

AUDI AG - 4.80 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

DEUTSCHE BOERSE - dividend 2.25 eur/shr

HOCHTIEF AG - dividend 2.00 eur/shr

K+S AG - dividend 1.15 eur/shr

SYMRISE AG - dividend 0.80 eur/shr

TALANX - dividend 1.30 eur/shr

GRAMMER AG - dividend 0.75 eur/shr

WASHTEC AG - dividend 1.70 eur/shr

KSB AG - dividend 5.50 eur/shr

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

SIEMENS - Exane BNP Paribas cuts to “neutral” from “outperform”, cuts target price by 4 pct to 95 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.2 pct, S&P 500 -1 pct, Nasdaq -1 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.4 pct.

Time: 6.26 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German April wholesale prices +0.3 pct m/m.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8783 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Maria Sheahan)