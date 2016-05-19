German stocks - Factors to watch on May 19

FRANKFURT, May 19 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0620 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

AIRLINES

Lufthansa indicated 0.5 percent lower

Air Berlin indicated 0.7 percent higher

EgyptAir said a plane carrying 69 passengers and crew on a flight from Paris to Cairo had gone missing on Thursday, disappearing from radar over the Mediterranean Sea.

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

Allianz Vie is to sell 3.9 million shares in Euler Hermes, equivalent to an 8.6 percent stake, in a private placement done via an accelerated bookbuilding process, it said on Wednesday.

BAYER

Indicated 2.8 percent lower

Bayer said on Wednesday it has made an unsolicited takeover offer for Monsanto Co, the world’s biggest seed company, as high inventories and low commodity prices spur consolidation in the global agrichemicals industry.

HENKEL AG

Indicated 2.0 percent higher

Germany’s Henkel reported consensus-beating quarterly results on Thursday, with cost cuts in its businesses making Persil laundry detergent and Loctite glue giving its new Chief Executive Hans Van Bylen a strong start.

MERCK KGAA

Indicated 2.7 percent higher

The drugs and chemicals maker expects adjusted core earnings to increase by up to 18.5 percent this year, helped by additional profit from a takeover of lab supplies maker Sigma-Aldrich.

The company also reported encouraging interim data from a mid-stage trial of its experimental drug that helps the immune system attack tumors to treat a rare and aggressive form of skin cancer.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

The U.S. International Trade Commission on Wednesday said it launched an investigation into whether Volkswagen and its subsidiaries infringed hybrid electric vehicle patents owned by Baltimore-based Paice LLC.

PROSIEBENSAT.1, RTL GROUP

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Spend on TV advertising in Germany, the majority of which goes to ProSiebenSat.1 and RTL Group channels, is expected to rise up to 3 percent to over 4.5 billion euros this year, according to industry association VPRT. That means TV’s share of advertising spend will rise to over 30 percent, from 29 percent in 2015.

SUEDZUCKER

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Q4 and full-year results expected from Europe’s largest sugar maker. Q4 operating result seen at 29 million euros. Poll:

WIRECARD

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

German Wirecard reported confirmed its full-year EBITDA guidance of of 290-310 mln euros after reporting first-quarter results.

ZOOPLUS

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

The online pet supplies retailer reported a Q1 pretax profit of 2.9 million eurps and confirmed sales and earnings guidance for the year.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

DEUTSCHE BANK - no dividend proposed

HUGO BOSS - 3.62 eur/shr dividend proposed

LEG IMMOBILIEN - 2.26 eur/shr dividend proposed

DRILLISCH - 1.75 eur/shr dividend proposed

TELEFONICA - 0.24 eur/shr dividend proposed

UNITED INTERNET - 0.70 eur/shr dividend proposed

AMADEUS FIRE - 3.53 eur/shr dividend proposed

KOENIG & BAUER - no dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

DEUTSCHE POST AG - dividend 0.85 eur/shr

EVONIK INDUSTRIES - dividend 1.15 eur/shr

COMPUGROUP MEDIC - dividend 0.35 eur/shr

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

FIELMANN AG - UBS starts with “sell”; 55 euros price target

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq +0.5 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.01 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.01 pct.

Time: 6.20 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

