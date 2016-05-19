German stocks - Factors to watch on May 19

FRANKFURT, May 19 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0620 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Lufthansa indicated 0.5 percent lower
Air Berlin indicated 0.7 percent higher
EgyptAir said a plane carrying 69 passengers and crew on a flight from Paris to Cairo had gone missing on Thursday, disappearing from radar over the Mediterranean Sea.
Allianz Vie is to sell 3.9 million shares in Euler Hermes, equivalent to an 8.6 percent stake, in a private placement done via an accelerated bookbuilding process, it said on Wednesday.
Bayer said on Wednesday it has made an unsolicited takeover offer for Monsanto Co, the world’s biggest seed company, as high inventories and low commodity prices spur consolidation in the global agrichemicals industry.
Germany’s Henkel reported consensus-beating quarterly results on Thursday, with cost cuts in its businesses making Persil laundry detergent and Loctite glue giving its new Chief Executive Hans Van Bylen a strong start.
The drugs and chemicals maker expects adjusted core earnings to increase by up to 18.5 percent this year, helped by additional profit from a takeover of lab supplies maker Sigma-Aldrich.
The company also reported encouraging interim data from a mid-stage trial of its experimental drug that helps the immune system attack tumors to treat a rare and aggressive form of skin cancer.
The U.S. International Trade Commission on Wednesday said it launched an investigation into whether Volkswagen and its subsidiaries infringed hybrid electric vehicle patents owned by Baltimore-based Paice LLC.
Spend on TV advertising in Germany, the majority of which goes to ProSiebenSat.1 and RTL Group channels, is expected to rise up to 3 percent to over 4.5 billion euros this year, according to industry association VPRT. That means TV’s share of advertising spend will rise to over 30 percent, from 29 percent in 2015.
Q4 and full-year results expected from Europe’s largest sugar maker. Q4 operating result seen at 29 million euros. Poll:
German Wirecard reported confirmed its full-year EBITDA guidance of of 290-310 mln euros after reporting first-quarter results.
The online pet supplies retailer reported a Q1 pretax profit of 2.9 million eurps and confirmed sales and earnings guidance for the year.
DEUTSCHE BANK - no dividend proposed
HUGO BOSS - 3.62 eur/shr dividend proposed
LEG IMMOBILIEN - 2.26 eur/shr dividend proposed
DRILLISCH - 1.75 eur/shr dividend proposed
TELEFONICA - 0.24 eur/shr dividend proposed
UNITED INTERNET - 0.70 eur/shr dividend proposed
AMADEUS FIRE - 3.53 eur/shr dividend proposed
KOENIG & BAUER - no dividend proposed
DEUTSCHE POST AG - dividend 0.85 eur/shr
EVONIK INDUSTRIES - dividend 1.15 eur/shr
COMPUGROUP MEDIC - dividend 0.35 eur/shr
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
FIELMANN AG - UBS starts with “sell”; 55 euros price target
Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq +0.5 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.01 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.01 pct.
