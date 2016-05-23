German stocks - Factors to watch on May 23

FRANKFURT, May 23 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Monday , according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0621 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BAYER

Indicated 2.3 percent lower

Bayer said it had made an offer to buy U.S. seeds company Monsanto Co for $122 per share in cash, or a total value of $62 billion, to create the world's biggest agricultural supplier.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Daimler Trucks does not expect economic conditions in Brazil to deteriorate further, the head of the business told German market daily Boersen-Zeitung in an interview published on Saturday.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Spanish state-owned train operator Renfe will have to restart an auction for a contract to supply up to 30 high speed trains, El Pais reported on Saturday, after a court ruled against a clause favouring trains made in Spain. Renfe had already drawn up a shortlist of four manufacturers, including Germany's Siemens and France's Alstom, for a contract worth up to 2.64 billion euros ($2.96 billion).

BILFINGER

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Bilfinger is more likely to sell its Building and Facility unit than to keep it and a decision could be announced in the next days, Welt am Sonntag reported, citing an insider.

STADA

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Stada said on Sunday it would propose its own new independent directors to join its supervisory board, countering nominations from investor Active Ownership.

AIXTRON

Indicated 17 percent higher

China's Fujian Grand Chip Investment Fund LP (FGC) is to offer 6 euros per share to buy Aixtron, valuing the German semiconductor equipment maker at around 670 million euros, including net cash, the two companies said on Monday.

NORDEX

Indicated 2.9 percent higher

The wind turbine maker reported a 57 percent jump in first-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), with an EBITDA margin that widened to 7.1 percent.

HAPAG-LLOYD

Down 1.6 percent in early Frankfurt trade

Merger talks between Hapag-Lloyd and Dubai-based rival United Arab Shipping Co are progressing well and the companies will likely combine by the end of the summer, two people involved in the matter told the Wall Street Journal.

EX-DIVIDEND

FRAPORT - dividend 1.35 eur/shr

LANXESS - dividend 0.60 eur/shr

WACKER CHEMIE AG - dividend 2.00 eur/shr

NEMETSCHEK - dividend 0.50 eur/shr

GFK SE - dividend 0.65 eur/shr

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

FREENET - HSBC raises to "hold" from "reduce", cuts target price to 24 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.6 pct, Nasdaq +1.2 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.5 pct.

Time: 6.21 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German May Markit flash PMI due at 0730 GMT. Manufacturing PMI seen at 52.0 vs 51.8, services PMI at 54.6 vs 54.5, composite PMI at 53.8 vs 53.6.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8909 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould, Georgina Prodhan and Maria Sheahan)