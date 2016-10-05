German stocks - Factors to watch on October 5

FRANKFURT, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0630 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
German monthly car registration data expected.
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
A German pilots' union calls for formal talks with Lufthansa to end a long-running pay dispute that has resulted in strikes at one of Europe's largest airlines.
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
Deutsche Bank is hoping for a settlement of $4-5 billion by end-October with U.S. authorities seeking a fine of up to $14 billion for the misspelling of mortgage-backed securities, German markets newsletter Platow Brief reports.
Moody's has kept a stable outlook on Germany's banking system.
No indicated available
The company said leasing in the first nine months of the year increased 16.8 percent tot 1.12 billion euros.
Indicated 5.1 percent higher
The airline said it is in talks with TUI about combining its tourist destinations with TUIfly.
COMMERZBANK - Deutsche Bank lowers to "Hold" from "Buy"
DRILLISCH - Citi lowers to "Neutral"
Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.5 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei +0.5 pct, Chinese markets closed.
Time: 0632 GMT.
German final Markit PMI for September due at 0755 GMT. Services PMI seen unchanged at 50.6, composite PMI unchanged at 52.7.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Emma Thomasson, Harro ten Wolde and Christoph Steitz)