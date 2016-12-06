REFILE-German stocks - Factors to watch on December 6

(Removes extraneous words in E.ON/RWE entry)

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0710 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.3 pct higher/lower

Mercedes-Benz November sales figures expected.

AUTOS

VW indicated 0.3 pct higher/lower

A major auto trade group that includes Daimler and Volkswagen made a last-ditch effort to block the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency from finalising tough fuel economy standards through the 2025 model year.

UTILITIES

E.ON indicated 0.3 pct higher

RWE indicated 0.4 pct higher

Germany's highest court due to rule at 0900 GMT on whether the country's decision to exit nuclear power was legal, helping to determine whether or not three power firms can pursue damage claims of up to 19 billion euros ($20.4 billion).

MORPHOSYS

Indicated 2.7 pct higher

The company presented updated clinical data for MorphoSys's investigational agents MOR208 and MOR202

BIOTEST

Indicated 4.1 pct higher

The company reported "encouraging" data from a Phase I/IIa study of Indatuximab Ravtansine (BT-062) in combination therapy in advanced multiple myeloma.

BRAAS MONIER

Indicated 0.9 pct lower

The roof tile maker suffered a setback in its bid to fend off a hostile takeover by U.S. group Standard Industries after a court approved a temporary injunction against plans to raise capital.

CONSTANTIN MEDIEN, HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS

No indication available

Constantin Medien said its supervisory board chairman Dieter Hahn planned to offer 2.30 euros per share to buy the group, as well as 6.00 euros per share to take over Highlight Communications.

INDEX CHANGES AS OF DEC. 19

MDAX

IN: INNOGY, UNIPER

OUT: RHOEN-KLINIKUM, DMG MORI

TECDAX

IN: MEDIGENE

OUT: AIXTRON

SDAX

IN: RHOEN-KLINIKUM, DMG MORI

OUT: LEIFHEIT, FERRATUM

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German October industrial orders +4.9 pct m/m, biggest increase in more than two years.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9336 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Victoria Bryan)