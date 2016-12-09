German stocks - Factors to watch on December 9

FRANKFURT, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0721 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BAYER

Indicated unchanged

Washington state filed an environmental lawsuit on Thursday against Monsanto, which Bayer is buying, seeking damages and cleanup costs associated with the company’s production of PCBs, the state’s attorney general said.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

German carmaker Daimler is to become this year’s biggest and most profitable luxury car maker, its chief executive said on Thursday.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

The chief executive of Deutsche Boerse on Thursday said its planned merger with London Stock Exchange was still a long way off, even if European regulators should give it the green light.

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The supervisory board of Germany’s postal and logistics group will renew the contract of the company’s Chief Executive Frank Appel, currently running out in October 2017, Rheinische Post reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

November traffic figures due at 1200 GMT.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Capital Markets Day due.

STADA

Indicated 3 percent higher

Financial blog Betaville cites sources as saying Stada has begun working with financial advisers to weigh its strategic options, having received informal expressions of interest from possible buyers.

AIXTRON

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

Aixtron Chief Executive Martin Goetzeler late on Thursday said it was up to the government to support Germany’s technology industry and its employees, for example by setting up an investment programme, after its Chinese suitor dropped its bid.

Separately, China’s Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) criticised the United States on Friday for thwarting the Chinese investment fund’s proposed acquisition of Aixtron.

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

The group reported its full-year operating margin widened to 14.2 percent from 12.6 percent and said it targets returns of 13 to 15 percent for the current fiscal year through September.

EVOTEC

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Evotec announced a strategic alliance with Forge Therapeutics to advance an antibiotic programme for the treatment of bacterial infections including those caused by drug resistant superbugs.

SMA SOLAR

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The group said late on Thursday board member Roland Grebe had resigned. It is appointing Ulrich Hadding as board member for finance, HR and legal, effective Jan. 1.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

DEUTSCHE POST - HSBC starts with “buy”, target price 35.5 euros

GEA GROUP - JP Morgan raises to “overweight” from “neutral”

SENVION - JP Morgan raises to “overweight” from “neutral”

TECHNOTRANS - HSBC cuts to “hold” from “buy”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at close.

Nikkei +1.2 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.5 pct.

Time: 7.24 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German exports rebounded by less than expected in October, dampening hopes that trade will make a significant contribution to a predicted expansion in Europe’s biggest economy in the final quarter of this year.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

