German stocks - Factors to watch on December 9

FRANKFURT, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0721 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated unchanged
Washington state filed an environmental lawsuit on Thursday against Monsanto, which Bayer is buying, seeking damages and cleanup costs associated with the company’s production of PCBs, the state’s attorney general said.
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
German carmaker Daimler is to become this year’s biggest and most profitable luxury car maker, its chief executive said on Thursday.
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
The chief executive of Deutsche Boerse on Thursday said its planned merger with London Stock Exchange was still a long way off, even if European regulators should give it the green light.
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The supervisory board of Germany’s postal and logistics group will renew the contract of the company’s Chief Executive Frank Appel, currently running out in October 2017, Rheinische Post reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
November traffic figures due at 1200 GMT.
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Capital Markets Day due.
Indicated 3 percent higher
Financial blog Betaville cites sources as saying Stada has begun working with financial advisers to weigh its strategic options, having received informal expressions of interest from possible buyers.
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
Aixtron Chief Executive Martin Goetzeler late on Thursday said it was up to the government to support Germany’s technology industry and its employees, for example by setting up an investment programme, after its Chinese suitor dropped its bid.
Separately, China’s Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) criticised the United States on Friday for thwarting the Chinese investment fund’s proposed acquisition of Aixtron.
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
The group reported its full-year operating margin widened to 14.2 percent from 12.6 percent and said it targets returns of 13 to 15 percent for the current fiscal year through September.
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
Evotec announced a strategic alliance with Forge Therapeutics to advance an antibiotic programme for the treatment of bacterial infections including those caused by drug resistant superbugs.
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The group said late on Thursday board member Roland Grebe had resigned. It is appointing Ulrich Hadding as board member for finance, HR and legal, effective Jan. 1.
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
DEUTSCHE POST - HSBC starts with “buy”, target price 35.5 euros
GEA GROUP - JP Morgan raises to “overweight” from “neutral”
SENVION - JP Morgan raises to “overweight” from “neutral”
TECHNOTRANS - HSBC cuts to “hold” from “buy”
Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at close.
Nikkei +1.2 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.5 pct.
German exports rebounded by less than expected in October, dampening hopes that trade will make a significant contribution to a predicted expansion in Europe’s biggest economy in the final quarter of this year.
