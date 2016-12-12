German stocks - Factors to watch on December 12

FRANKFURT, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0706 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Allianz Renewable Energy has acquired a 330 million euros portfolio of Windparks from PNE Wind, the company said.
Women in France who have used Bayer's contraceptive implant Essure have launched a legal complaint about side-effects similar to a challenge already underway in the United States.
Nuclear power firms have written a letter to Germany's parliamentarians saying they are prepared to drop some of their numerous legal claims in exchange for handing the bill for nuclear waste storage to the government.
Deutsche Bank's asset management unit plans to reenter the group of the world's top ten asset management firms, the division's head Nicolas Moreau told Welt am Sonntag. He didn't comment on rumours of the unit planning a public listing.
A U.S. agency involved in settlement talks with Volkswagen AG over its diesel emissions scandal has raised concerns about nearly two dozen mobile phones destroyed or lost by the German carmaker.
Separately, Bild am Sonntag reported that a decision by the U.S. Department of Justice over the carmaker's emissions scandal will take more time, without saying how it got its information. The Justice Department has yet to come to a decision in a criminal probe in relation to VW's alledged violation of environmental standards. A postponement of the agreement could lead to negotiations under the new U.S. administration of president-elect Donald Trump and his designated attorney general Jeff Sessions, a Republican Senator who legal experts say won't go easy on companies' white-collar crimes. VW didn't comment on the report.
Separately, the works council chief of VW's sportscar brand Porsche, Uwe Hueck, told Automobilwoche he didn't expect a shift towards electric cars to put jobs in jeopardy. He told the paper he even expected the number of Porsche workers to increase from 28,000 to 30,000 as a result of the push towards new technology.
Fraport November Passenger Traffic figures rise 4.9 pct.
Stada is working with Goldman Sachs bankers after receiving expressions of interest, Swiss SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday, citing unnamed sources in London. According to the paper, Mylan NV and Novartis are both interested in the German generic drug maker. Stada and Novartis declined to comment on the report.
Shares in Stada were already up on Friday after a financial blog, citing two unnamed sources, reported Stada was in talks with Goldman.
Telefonica Deutschland said on Sunday its supervisory board has appointed Markus Haas to lead the company from 2017, replacing chief executive Thorsten Dirks who announced in November he was leaving the telecoms firm.
Germany's Economy Ministry will not come to the help of Aixtron after a Chinese bid for the chipmaker collapsed, Handelsblatt reported, citing ministry sources.
A spokesman for Germany's Economy Ministry already said on Friday he had no knowledge of any such indications. He said there were existing support schemes for research and development Aixtron could apply for if it fulfilled the requirements.
Agricultural company Baywa plans to invest more in speciality products such as fruit, legumes and brewing barley in light of faltering prices for conventional high volume products such as wheat and soy, its finance chief Andreas Helber told Boersen Zeitung.
Court hearing in Luxembourg on whether a temporary injunction against Braas Monier's planned capital increase should be lifted has been moved to Wednesday.
The carparts supplier by 2025 wants 30 percent of its sales to come from products related to the electric car industry, its Chief Executive Stefan Wolf told Automobilwoche.
Berlin-based online food takeaway service Delivery Hero, one of Europe's biggest start-ups, will acquire competitor Foodpanda, a sign of further consolidation to fend of new competition in Europe's sought after food-delivery business.
