FRANKFURT Dec 12 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open unchanged on Monday, according to premarket
data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0706 GMT. The following
are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated seen down 0.5 percent
Allianz Renewable Energy has acquired a 330 million euros
portfolio of Windparks from PNE Wind, the company
said.
BAYER
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Women in France who have used Bayer's contraceptive implant
Essure have launched a legal complaint about side-effects
similar to a challenge already underway in the United States.
EON
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
RWE
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
Nuclear power firms have written a letter to Germany's
parliamentarians saying they are prepared to drop some of their
numerous legal claims in exchange for handing the bill for
nuclear waste storage to the government.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
Deutsche Bank's asset management unit plans to reenter the
group of the world's top ten asset management firms, the
division's head Nicolas Moreau told Welt am Sonntag. He didn't
comment on rumours of the unit planning a public listing.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 1.7 percent lower
A U.S. agency involved in settlement talks with Volkswagen
AG over its diesel emissions scandal has raised concerns about
nearly two dozen mobile phones destroyed or lost by the German
carmaker.
Separately, Bild am Sonntag reported that a decision by the
U.S. Department of Justice over the carmaker's emissions scandal
will take more time, without saying how it got its information.
The Justice Department has yet to come to a decision in a
criminal probe in relation to VW's alledged violation of
environmental standards. A postponement of the agreement could
lead to negotiations under the new U.S. administration of
president-elect Donald Trump and his designated attorney general
Jeff Sessions, a Republican Senator who legal experts say won't
go easy on companies' white-collar crimes. VW didn't comment on
the report.
Separately, the works council chief of VW's sportscar brand
Porsche, Uwe Hueck, told Automobilwoche he didn't expect a shift
towards electric cars to put jobs in jeopardy. He told the paper
he even expected the number of Porsche workers to increase from
28,000 to 30,000 as a result of the push towards new technology.
FRAPORT
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Fraport November Passenger Traffic figures rise 4.9 pct.
STADA
Indicated 3.8 percent higher
Stada is working with Goldman Sachs bankers after
receiving expressions of interest, Swiss SonntagsZeitung
reported on Sunday, citing unnamed sources in London. According
to the paper, Mylan NV and Novartis are both
interested in the German generic drug maker. Stada and Novartis
declined to comment on the report.
Shares in Stada were already up on Friday after a financial
blog, citing two unnamed sources, reported Stada was in talks
with Goldman.
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
Telefonica Deutschland said on Sunday its supervisory board
has appointed Markus Haas to lead the company from 2017,
replacing chief executive Thorsten Dirks who announced in
November he was leaving the telecoms firm.
AIXTRON
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Germany's Economy Ministry will not come to the help of
Aixtron after a Chinese bid for the chipmaker collapsed,
Handelsblatt reported, citing ministry sources.
A spokesman for Germany's Economy Ministry already said on
Friday he had no knowledge of any such indications. He said
there were existing support schemes for research and development
Aixtron could apply for if it fulfilled the requirements.
BAYWA
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
Agricultural company Baywa plans to invest more in
speciality products such as fruit, legumes and brewing barley in
light of faltering prices for conventional high volume products
such as wheat and soy, its finance chief Andreas Helber told
Boersen Zeitung.
BRAAS MONIER
Indicated unchanged
Court hearing in Luxembourg on whether a temporary
injunction against Braas Monier's planned capital increase
should be lifted has been moved to Wednesday.
ELRINGKLINGER
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The carparts supplier by 2025 wants 30 percent of its sales
to come from products related to the electric car industry, its
Chief Executive Stefan Wolf told Automobilwoche.
ROCKET INTERNET
Indicated unchanged
Berlin-based online food takeaway service Delivery Hero, one
of Europe's biggest start-ups, will acquire competitor
Foodpanda, a sign of further consolidation to fend of new
competition in Europe's sought after food-delivery business.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
MUNICH RE
Credit Suisse cuts to underperform from neutral
BILFINGER
UBS cuts Bilfinger SE to sell from neutral
ALLIANZ
Barclays cuts to underweight from equalweight
KLOECKNER
Jeffries raises to hold
HANNOVER RE
HSBC raises to buy from hold
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.7 pct, S&P 500 +0.6 pct, Nasdaq
+0.5 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.8 pct, Shanghai stocks -2.5 pct.
Time: 7.25 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
