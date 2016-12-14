German stocks - Factors to watch on December 14

FRANKFURT, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 pct lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0712 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 0.2 pct higher
Shareholders of U.S. seeds and agrochemicals company Monsanto Co approved the company’s $66 billion acquisition by Bayer AG on Tuesday, a deal that still requires regulatory approval to close as expected in late 2017.
Indicated 0.2 pct lower
Only around 650,000 of around 2.4 million VW cars in Germany affected by the emissions scandal have been refitted so far, Bild reported, citing a response provided by the transport ministry to the Green party.
Indicated 1.2 pct lower
Europe’s biggest copper smelter said it expected profits to rise significantly in its current financial year after earnings dropped almost 40 percent, partly due to smelter repairs.
Indicated 0.4 pct higher
The retailer forecast a slight rise in operating profit and sales for the 2016/17 fiscal year after it reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter operating profit for the food and wholesale business it hopes to spin off next year.
Indicated unchanged
Investor day due.
Indicated 0.2 pct higher
The company said Turkish customers had ordered 19 wind turbines with a total capacity of 68.4 MW.
Indicated 0.1 pct lower
Court hearing due in Luxembourg on whether Standard Industries’ temporary injunction against Braas Monier’s planned capital increase should be lifted.
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
BMW - Deutsche Bank raises to “Buy” from “Hold”
CONTINENTAL - Deutsche Bank cuts to “Hold” from “Buy”
THYSSENKRUPP - JP Morgan cuts to “Neutral” from “Overweight”
UNIPER - Deutsche Bank raises to “Buy” from “Hold”
ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT - JP Morgan lowers to “neutral” from “overweight”
ZEAL NETWORK - Berenberg re-initiates with “Buy”
Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.7 pct, Nasdaq +1.0 pct at close.
Nikkei unchanged, Shanghai stocks -0.5 pct.
Time: 7.26 GMT.
No economic data scheduled.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Victoria Bryan)