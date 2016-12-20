CORRECTED-German stocks - Factors to watch on December 20

(Corrects item to say Eurowings is open to closer cooperation with Air Berlin, not Lufthansa)

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

The telecom provider urged corporations to reduce their vulnerability to cyberattacks by investing in security, Chief Executive Timotheus Hoettges told German daily Handelsblatt.

LUFTHANSA

Lufthansa unit Eurowings is open to closer cooperation with Air Berlin, Lufthansa board member CEO Karl Ulrich Garnadt told Sueddeutsche Zeitung. Garnadt is also Chief Executive of Eurowings.

VOLKSWAGEN

A U.S. judge has extended until Tuesday a deadline for the carmaker to complete a settlement over about 80,000 polluting Audi, Porsche and VW 3.0-liter diesel vehicles.

Volkswagen (VW) has agreed to spend up to $2.1 billion Canadian dollars to buy back or fix 105,000 polluting diesels and compensate owners in Canada, the company said Monday.

VONOVIA

The property group said its 2.9 billion euro ($3 billion) takeover offer has won sufficient backing from Conwert shareholders, fulfilling a key condition for the deal to go through.

K+S

Brazil's Vale SA on Monday agreed to sell part of its fertilizer business to Mosaic Co for $2.5 billion to cut debt, while giving Mosaic greater access to Brazil's huge agricultural market.

ROCKET INTERNET

Rocket Internet said it had agreed to an 85 million euros financing round at HelloFresh. An unnamed new investor together with Baillie-Gifford contributed new capital, cutting Rocket's stake in HelloFresh to 53 percent.

CURASAN

The medical company said it resolved a cash capital increase.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

GRENKE - HSBC raises to buy from hold.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.5 pct.

Time: 7.43 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German November producer prices due at 0700 GMT. Seen +0.1 pct m/m, -0.2 pct y/y.

