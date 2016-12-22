DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to Jan. 26
FRANKFURT Dec 22 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0707 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
DEUTSCHE BOERSE TRADEGATE
Deutsche Boerse indicated 0.1 percent lower
Deutsche Boerse is confident that it can win over European antitrust regulators for the planned merger with London Stock Exchange Group, the German stock exchange operator's Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter told Handelsblatt and the Financial Times in a joint interview.
Separately, Deutsche Boerse said it was exercising a third and final call option on shares in Tradegate AG to increase its stake in the Berlin-based financial services provider to almost 20 percent from about 15 percent. The shares are being purchased from Berliner Effektengesellschaft AG as part of an 2009 options contract.
HORNBACH HOLDING
Up 0.5 percent in early Frankfurt trading
The company said 9 month sales rose 5.9 percent and confirmed its targets for the 2016/17 year.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.
Time: 7.11 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German November import prices +0.7 pct m/m, +0.3 pct y/y.
LONDON, Dec 23 Britain set up a new annual 60 million pound ($74 million) fund on Friday to help build more homes in areas hit by high levels of second-home ownership, paid for by a levy introduced in April on the purchase of additional homes.