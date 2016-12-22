FRANKFURT Dec 22 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0707 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BOERSE TRADEGATE

Deutsche Boerse indicated 0.1 percent lower

Deutsche Boerse is confident that it can win over European antitrust regulators for the planned merger with London Stock Exchange Group, the German stock exchange operator's Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter told Handelsblatt and the Financial Times in a joint interview.

Separately, Deutsche Boerse said it was exercising a third and final call option on shares in Tradegate AG to increase its stake in the Berlin-based financial services provider to almost 20 percent from about 15 percent. The shares are being purchased from Berliner Effektengesellschaft AG as part of an 2009 options contract.

HORNBACH HOLDING

Up 0.5 percent in early Frankfurt trading

The company said 9 month sales rose 5.9 percent and confirmed its targets for the 2016/17 year.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.

Time: 7.11 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German November import prices +0.7 pct m/m, +0.3 pct y/y.

