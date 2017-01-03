German stocks - Factors to watch on January 3

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0723 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

AUTOS BMW,,

BMW indicated 0.1 percent higher

Daimler indicated 0.4 percent higher

Volkswagen indicated 0.6 percent higher lower

German December car sales expected.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated x percent 0.1 lower

Former co-chief executive Anshu Jain is joining Cantor Fitzgerald LP as president, the U.S. financial services company said.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Euronext offers 510 million euros ($533.46 million) for London Stock Exchange Group's French clearing unit.

RIB SOFTWARE

No indication available

The company expects to earn 800 million euros in annual revenue from its cooperation with U.S. firm Flextronics if a market share of five percent is achieved, Chief Executive Thomas Wolf told Boersen-Zeitung.

GRENKE

No indication available

The company increased new business volume 16 percent last year to 1.97 billion euros.

HAMBORNER REIT

Indicated unchanged

The company said it started the year with portfolio growth.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

US markets closed.

Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks +1.1 pct.

Time: 7.24 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German December unemployment due at 0855 GMT. Total seen -5.000, rate 6.0 pct)

German December prelim. consumer inflation due at 1300 GMT. Seen +0.6 pct m/m, +1.5 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

