German stocks - Factors to watch on January 4

The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0745 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BAYER

Indicated up 1.6 pct

Bayer said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted priority review designation to the supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for regorafenib for the second-line treatment of patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (uHCC) in the United States.

BMW DAIMLER VW

BMW indicated up 0.2 pct, Daimler up 0.5 pct, VW up 0.7 pct

U.S. chip maker Intel will take a 15 percent stake in German digital mapping firm HERE, it said on Tuesday, as it seeks to build its presence in automated driving technology.

LINDE

Indicated up 0.1 pct

Linde has selected Adel, Georgia as the site of a new atmospheric gases plant.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated up 0.7 pct

A federal judge on Tuesday delayed the sentencing a German man who is the only person to face U.S. criminal charges over Volkswagen's diesel emission cheating scandal, as he cooperates with prosecutors still investigating the matter.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

BAYER - JP Morgan raises to "overweight" from "neutral"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.8 pct, Nasdaq +0.9 pct at close.

Nikkei +2.5 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.8 pct.

