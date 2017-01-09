German stocks - Factors to watch on January 9

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0725 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.3 pct higher

The airline on Friday outlined plans for 4 percent capacity growth in 2017, not including recent deals to expand budget brand Eurowings, as Europe's airlines engage in a race for customers against a backdrop of rising fuel prices.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.9 pct higher

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved a fix for about 70,000 polluting Volkswagen diesel vehicles, it said on Friday.

VW and the U.S. Justice Department are nearing an agreement to resolve the government's civil and criminal investigations that would require the German automaker to pay a penalty of more than $3 billion, sources briefed on the talks said on Friday.

Separately, German luxury-car brand Audi said on Saturday its deliveries rose to a new record last year despite the diesel emissions scandal. Audi and VW are due to publish full figures on Monday.

The F.B.I has arrested a Volkswagen executive on conspiracy charges in the emissions scandal, The New York Times reported.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.3 pct higher

Mercedes-Benz is expected to reach its goal of becoming the largest premium carmaker four years early - a feat achieved, ironically, only after it stopped chasing market share and focused on making stylish high-tech cars loved by consumers.

AUTO MAKERS

Reinhard Zirpel, president of the German Association of International Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, assumes that the market for electric cars will grow by 50 percent in 2017 and for plug-in hybrid vehicles and hybrid vehicles by 40 percent, he tells the Automobilwoche magazine.

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE

Indicated 3.8 pct lower

Fresenius Medical Care and U.S. rival DaVita Inc said they had both received subpoenas from federal prosecutors investigating their ties with a charity that helps patients pay for kidney dialysis.

TUI

The largest shareholder in TUI Group, Alexei Mordashov, bought more shares in the European travel and tourism group for 23.9 million euros in the last two weeks, Bild am Sonntag reports.

DIALOG SEMI

Indicated 0.8 pct higher

The chip maker said fourth-quarter revenues rose 5 percent to $365 million euros.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

SCHAEFFLER - JP Morgan lowers to "Underweight

CONTINENTAL - JP Morgan lowers to "Neutral" from "Overweight"

WIRECARD - Credit Suise raises to "Neutral" from "Underperform"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.6 pct at close.

Shanghai stocks +0.6 pct.

Time: 7.26 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German Nov industrial output due at 0700 GMT. Seen +0.6 pct m/m.

German Nov trade balance due at 0700 GMT. Seen at 21.2 bln euros, with exports +0.5 pct m/m and imports +0.2 pct m/m

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Victoria Bryan, Emma Thomasson and Harro ten Wolde)