German stocks - Factors to watch on January 18

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Jan 18 (Reuters)
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated up 0.2 pct
2016 was an extraordinarily successful year for Adidas, Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
Indicated up 0.3 pct
Bayer and Monsanto said on Tuesday they would spend at least half of their agriculture research and development budget in the United States over the next six years, following a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump last week.
Indicated up 1.0 pct
Germany's biggest lender finalized a $7.2 billion settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice over its sale of toxic mortgage securities in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis, the government agency said on Tuesday.
The bank expects a negative impact of $1.2 billion on its fourth-quarter pretax profit from the civil monetary penalty, Chief Executive John Cryan said wrote in a message to staff.
Deutsche Bank will slash bonuses for senior employees including investment banker in London and New York by about 90 percent and announce the move on Wednesday, Spiegel reported, without citing the source of the information.
Indicated up 0.1 pct
Germany and the European Central Bank are pushing harder for Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange to give Frankfurt a greater role once they merge, now Britain is leaving the European Union, people involved said.
Indicated up 0.3 pct
The healthcare group said it placed 2.6 billion euros in notes to fund the purchase of Spanish hospital operator Quirónsalud.
Indicated up 0.8 pct
Final hearing at a U.S. district court to approve compensation for U.S. dealers over damages related to the emissions scandal.
The carmaker will launch its first electric model in Japan this summer.
Volkswagen said it would delay any agreement with SAIC Motor Corp to make Audi cars in China until at least 2018.
Indicated up 0.2 pct
The commercial real estate group expects a valuation gain of 145 million euros for 2016.
Indicated up 0.3 pct
Capital Markets Day due. CEO Heinz-Juergen Bertram told Boersen-Zeitung the company would continue to either maintain or raise its dividend.
Indicated down 0.1 pct
Adler Real Estate said it had completed the sale of its Conwert stake and received 422 million euros, which it planned to use to buy back debt.
No indication available
DIC Asset said it had exceeded its 2016 acquisition target with acquisitions worth over 520 million euros.
Indicated down 0.7 pct
The commercial vehicle components maker will reduce the number of manufacturing plants in the U.S. as part of a wider restructuring of North American operations.
Up 0.1 pct
Bertelsmann is open to raising its stake in Penguin Random House, it said after joint venture partner Pearson said it would issue an exit notice.
E.ON - Barclays raises to "overweight" from "equal weight"
FRAPORT - Credit Suisse initiates with "neutral"
GERRESHEIMER - Deutsche Bank raises to "buy" from "hold"
MUNICH RE - Citigroup cuts to "neutral"
UNIPER - Barclays cuts to "equal weight" from "overweight"
Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.6 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.
Time: 7.48 GMT.
German Dec final CPI rose 0.7 pct m/m, 1.7 pct y/y.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Andreas Cremer)