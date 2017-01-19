German stocks - Factors to watch on January 19

FRANKFURT, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0730 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Allianz formed a 15 year bancassurance agreement with Standard Chartered Bank to distribute general insurance products in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and China.
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Deutsche Bank CEO Cryan said "never say never" in response to a question about whether the lender plans a capital increase. The lender plans some small disposals over the next 12 months, its chief executive told CNBC on Wednesday.
Deutsche Bank AG some employees on Wednesday that job cuts will continue even after Germany's largest lender slashed bonuses for senior staff, according to a person with knowledge of the discussions told Bloomberg.
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The healthcare group says it will issue 500 million euros worth of convertible bonds.
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
Chief Executive Zachert expects moderate organic growth this year given geopolitical uncertainties, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said.
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The company said it entered a drug discovery collaboration with Asahi Kasei Pharma.
Up 0.4 pct in early Frankfurt trade
Rocket Internet Capital Partners (RICP) fund announces final closing with $1.0 billion in commitments.
BASF - JP Morgan raises to overweight from underweight
AURUBIS - Goldman Sachs cuts to "sell" from "neutral", cuts price target to 50 euros from 54 euros
SCHAEFFLER - Jefferies raises to "buy", target price 16 euros
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.9 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.4 pct.
Time: 7.28 GMT.
No economic data scheduled.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Edward Taylor)